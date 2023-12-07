WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Berlingo Ii
  4. Hdi

2008 Citroen Berlingo Ii Hdi M59 1.6L Diesel 2D Panelvan

2008 Citroen Berlingo Ii Hdi M59 1.6L Diesel 2D Panelvan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2008 Citroen Berlingo Ii Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1422 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2693 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 4137 mm
Width 1960 mm
Kerb Weight 1205 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 780 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 215 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R14
Rear Tyre 175/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Solid
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf7Gckfwb00012345
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France