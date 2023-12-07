Specifications for the 2008 Citroen C6 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Citroen C6 V6 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1464 mm
|Length
|4908 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1816 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2271 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|266 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydropneumatic
|Rear Suspension
|Hydropneumatic
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower On Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Vf7Tdxfvj00000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Satellite Navigation - $4,000