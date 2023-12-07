Specifications for the 2008 Dodge Avenger Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Dodge Avenger Sx Js 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1B3A4&6*#%N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,000