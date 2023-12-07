WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Avenger
  4. Sxt

2008 Dodge Avenger Sxt Js 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2008 Dodge Avenger Sxt Js 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Dodge Avenger Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Dodge News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 158 mm
Wheelbase 2765 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1B3A4&6*#%N123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America