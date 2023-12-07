Specifications for the 2008 Dodge Nitro Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Dodge Nitro Sxt Ka 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2763 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4584 mm
|Width
|1856 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2270 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1D8G9589*7W100001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $300