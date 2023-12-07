Specifications for the 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual F1 Shift
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1688 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1641 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1344 mm
|Length
|4902 mm
|Width
|1957 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1849 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|350 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|20.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7250
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|588 Nm
|Makimum Power
|397 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|VIN Number
|Zffay54D000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Traction Control System