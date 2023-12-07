Specifications for the 2008 Fiat Ritmo Emotion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Fiat Ritmo Emotion 1.9L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1532 mm
|Ground Clearance
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4336 mm
|Width
|1792 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Zfa19800012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Electronic Stability Program - $650
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $850
- Power Sunroof - $1,950