Specifications for the 2008 Fiat Scudo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Fiat Scudo 2.0L Diesel 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
MORE Fiat News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|3122 mm
|Height
|1942 mm
|Length
|5135 mm
|Width
|1895 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1732 kg
|Gcm
|4880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2932 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1950 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|45000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|180 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zfa27000012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers