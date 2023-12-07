Specifications for the 2008 Ford Fairmont Bf Mkii 07 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Ford Fairmont Bf Mkii 07 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1553 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2829 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4916 mm
|Width
|1864 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1747 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|315 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5350
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw2M12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adjustable Pedals - $250
- Body Kit - $1,395
- Limited Slip Differential - $400
- Power Sunroof - $2,400
- Rear Spoiler - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $3,800
- Premium Sound System - $1,100
- Tow Pack - $495