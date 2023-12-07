WhichCar
2008 Holden Captiva Sx (4X4) Cg My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2008 Holden Captiva Sx (4X4) Cg My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Holden Captiva Sx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1562 mm
Tracking Rear 1572 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2707 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4637 mm
Width 1849 mm
Kerb Weight 1729 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L

Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R17
Rear Tyre 235/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kl3Cg26Rj@B123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea