  2. Holden
  3. Colorado
  4. Dx (4X2)

2008 Holden Colorado Dx (4X2) Rc 2.4L Petrol C/Chas

2008 Holden Colorado Dx (4X2) Rc 2.4L Petrol C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2008 Holden Colorado Dx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1636 mm
Length 4495 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1332 kg
Gcm 4800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1468 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4.5
CO2 Emissions 282 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 207 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195 R14
Rear Tyre 195 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Mmmtfr32J3T100011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand