Specifications for the 2008 Holden Commodore Omega 60Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Holden Commodore Omega 60Th Anniversary Ve My09.5 3.6L Petrol 4D Sportwagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1476 mm
|Length
|4894 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1622 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|260 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|325 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $595
- Limited Slip Differential - $360
- Metallic Paint - $400
- Reversing Camera - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $1,290
- Sports Suspension - $330
- One Tonne Suspension - $330