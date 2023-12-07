Specifications for the 2008 Holden Commodore Omega (D/Fuel). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Holden Commodore Omega (D/Fuel) Ve My09.5 3.6L Gas Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Gas
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|5055 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1745 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Gas
|Air Pollution
|4.5
|CO2 Emissions
|255 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Liquid Petroleum Gas
|Fuel Economy City
|15.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|318 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $595
- Metallic Paint - $400
- Satellite Navigation - $1,290