2008 Holden Commodore Omega Ve My09.5 3.6L Petrol Utility

2008 Holden Commodore Omega Ve My09.5 3.6L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2008 Holden Commodore Omega. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 3009 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 5055 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1636 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Air Pollution 4.5
CO2 Emissions 269 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 325 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R16
Rear Tyre 225/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ek5%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia