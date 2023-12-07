Specifications for the 2008 Holden Rodeo Lt (4X4) 60Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Holden Rodeo Lt (4X4) 60Th Anniversary Ra My08 3.0L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|3050 mm
|Height
|1730 mm
|Length
|5115 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Gcm
|4900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Mpatfs77H@#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Sports Bar
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300