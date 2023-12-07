WhichCar
2008 Honda Jazz Vti My06 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2008 Honda Jazz Vti My06 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2008 Honda Jazz Vti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1455 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1525 mm
Length 3830 mm
Width 1675 mm
Kerb Weight 1025 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 142 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 143 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R14
Rear Tyre 175/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Mrhgd3#506P0%0001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Thailand