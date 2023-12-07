WhichCar
2008 Honda S2000 My06 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2008 Honda S2000 My06 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2008 Honda S2000 My06. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1285 mm
Length 4145 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1259 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8300
Torque RPM 7500
Maxiumum Torque 208 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmap1130Yt000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan