Specifications for the 2008 Hyundai Grandeur Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Hyundai Grandeur Limited Tg 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4895 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1645 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|255 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|348 Nm
|Makimum Power
|194 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhfb41Fr5A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350