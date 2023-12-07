WhichCar
2008 Hyundai Tiburon V6 Ts My07 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2008 Hyundai Tiburon V6 Ts My07 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon V6 Ts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2530 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 245 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhhn61Fr2U012345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Korea