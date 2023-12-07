Specifications for the 2008 Jaguar Xj6 3.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Jaguar Xj6 3.0 Xj350 My06 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1556 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|3034 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|5090 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|8Ajac71D?3Vg12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $3,500
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,800
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,500
- Leather Trim Special - $3,150
- Power Rear Seats - $7,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $7,950
- Sports Suspension - $1,350
- Voice Recognition System - $1,500