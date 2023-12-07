WhichCar
2008 Jaguar Xj8 3.5 Xj350 My08 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2008 Jaguar Xj8 3.5 Xj350 My08 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2008 Jaguar Xj8 3.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1556 mm
Tracking Rear 1546 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 3034 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 5090 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 254 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 335 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Bag Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Bag Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Rear Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Sajac71N?8Rh00011
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom