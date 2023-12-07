Specifications for the 2008 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4) Kj My05 Upgrade Ii 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1519 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2647 mm
|Height
|1819 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1824 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1829 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|522 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|290 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3700
|Maxiumum Torque
|307 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J8Gm58K*5W100001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Heated Front Seats - $525
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Power Sunroof - $1,800