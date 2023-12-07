WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Cherokee
  4. Limited (4X4)

2008 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4) Kk 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4) Kk 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep Cherokee News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Ground Clearance 196 mm
Wheelbase 2694 mm
Height 1797 mm
Length 4493 mm
Width 1839 mm
Kerb Weight 2040 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2270 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73.8 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 283 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 314 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Upper Control Arms
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1J8G458K*%W123466
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America