Specifications for the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo (4X4) Wh 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2098 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2675 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|577 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|314 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|3900
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1J8Hde8K*#Y500001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Power Sunroof - $2,600
- Premium Sound System - $1,300
Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,800
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,000
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,100
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$126,700
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,900
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,300
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$86,600
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,950
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,450
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$77,950
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$111,450