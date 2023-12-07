WhichCar
2008 Kia Sportage Lx (FWD) Km 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Kia Sportage Lx (FWD) Km 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2008 Kia Sportage Lx (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4350 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1590 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 184 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Knaje552#77123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

