2008 Land Rover Discovery 3 Hse My08 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Land Rover Discovery 3 Hse My08 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4Wd
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2008 Land Rover Discovery 3 Hse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1882 mm
Length 4835 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 2450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3230 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 780 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 354 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 427 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallaaa535A000003
Country Manufactured United Kingdom