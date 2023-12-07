Specifications for the 2008 Mazda RX-8 My06. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mazda RX-8 My06 1.3L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1340 mm
|Length
|4435 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1318 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|288 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7200
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jm0Fe103100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack (LU & XH & SSP & PFSD & FL) - $4,000
- Power Sunroof - $1,610