2008 Mercedes-Benz A180 Cdi Classic W169 08 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2008 Mercedes-Benz A180 Cdi Classic W169 08 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz A180 Cdi Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1556 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2568 mm
Height 1593 mm
Length 3838 mm
Width 1764 mm
Kerb Weight 1286 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1705 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Wdd1690072J000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany