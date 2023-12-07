Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz B200 245 07 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mercedes-Benz B200 245 07 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2778 mm
|Height
|1604 mm
|Length
|4270 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1345 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|185 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2452332J000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $900
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $700
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Luxury Pack - $3,900
- Leather Upholstery - $1,900
- Metallic Paint - $1,100
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,000
- Power front seats - $900
- Power Sunroof - $2,200
- Satellite Navigation - $3,900
- Sports pack - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Touring Pack - $3,200
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500