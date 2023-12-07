WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. C230
  4. Avantgarde

2008 Mercedes-Benz C230 Avantgarde W203 My06 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Mercedes-Benz C230 Avantgarde W203 My06 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz C230 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1476 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4526 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1525 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2032422F000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany