2008 Mercedes-Benz Clk500 Avantgarde C209 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2008 Mercedes-Benz Clk500 Avantgarde C209 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz Clk500 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1497 mm
Tracking Rear 1478 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2225 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 275 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2094722T001234
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany