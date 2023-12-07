Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz Clk63 Amg Black Series. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mercedes-Benz Clk63 Amg Black Series C209 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1715 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2120 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|405 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|338 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|373 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/30 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2093772F001234
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim Special
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Television
- Xenon Headlights