Specifications for the 2008 Mercedes-Benz E280 Sports Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Mercedes-Benz E280 Sports Edition 211 My07 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1577 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|214 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1452 mm
|Length
|4818 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2105 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Wdb2110542A000111
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim