2008 Mitsubishi Colt Vr-X Rg My08 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2008 Mitsubishi Colt Vr-X Rg My08 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2008 Mitsubishi Colt Vr-X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1445 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 3885 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1074 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 141 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfxsz23A6Z123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan