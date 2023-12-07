Specifications for the 2008 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4X4) R51 My07 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2199 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|681 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|403 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Vskj%Wr51A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Rear Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Side Steps
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,700
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$79,500
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,490