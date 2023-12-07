WhichCar
2008 Peugeot 308 Xs 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2008 Peugeot 308 Xs 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Peugeot 308 Xs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1519 mm
Length 4276 mm
Width 1821 mm
Kerb Weight 1387 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1520 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf34C5Fwc00000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

