Specifications for the 2008 Peugeot 308 Xts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Peugeot 308 Xts 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1512 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1519 mm
|Length
|4276 mm
|Width
|1821 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1471 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|735 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf34C5Fxc00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sunroof
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Satellite Navigation - $3,500
Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,300
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,700
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,500
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,700
