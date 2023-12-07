Specifications for the 2008 Peugeot 407 St Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Peugeot 407 St Hdi My07 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4676 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Vf36Drhr%00001112
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $4,500
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power Sunroof - $1,800