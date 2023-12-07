WhichCar
2008 Peugeot 407 St My07 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2008 Peugeot 407 St My07 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Peugeot 407 St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4676 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1591 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 214 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5650
Torque RPM 3900
Maxiumum Torque 217 Nm
Makimum Power 116 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Boot Compartment
VIN Number Vf36D3Fz%00000123
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France