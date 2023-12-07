WhichCar
2008 Peugeot 407 Sv My07 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

2008 Peugeot 407 Sv My07 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Peugeot 407 Sv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4676 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Boot Compartment
VIN Number Vf36Dxfv%00000123
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France