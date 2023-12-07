Specifications for the 2008 Peugeot 607. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Peugeot 607 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4871 mm
|Width
|1835 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Gcm
|3660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|285 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf39Dxfxe00000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights