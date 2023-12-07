Specifications for the 2008 Porsche Boxster Rs 60 Spyder. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Porsche Boxster Rs 60 Spyder 987 My07 3.4L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1496 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1528 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2415 mm
|Height
|1295 mm
|Length
|4329 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1385 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|262 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|223 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Z8U700011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer