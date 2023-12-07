WhichCar
2008 Porsche Cayenne My08 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Porsche Cayenne My08 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2008 Porsche Cayenne My08. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2855 mm
Height 1699 mm
Length 4798 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2245 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2945 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 287 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 385 Nm
Makimum Power 213 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Pass Side Luggage Area
Compliance Location Rear Centre Spare Wheel Well
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Pz8La00011
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700