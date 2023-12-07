Specifications for the 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo My07 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1662 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2855 mm
|Height
|1694 mm
|Length
|4795 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2430 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|725 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|358 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Pass Side Luggage Area
|Compliance Location
|Rear Centre Spare Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz9Pz8La00011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,190
- Off Road Group - $5,490
- Power Tailgate - $1,390
- Reversing Camera - $3,590
- Sports Suspension - $7,390
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$138,700
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$146,700
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$179,500
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$188,500
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$154,600
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$160,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$178,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$185,100
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$288,400
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$297,200
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$364,700
|Gts 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$209,600
|Gts 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$212,600