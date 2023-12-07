Specifications for the 2008 Proton Savvy Bt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Proton Savvy Bt 1.1L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2395 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|3710 mm
|Width
|1643 mm
|Kerb Weight
|953 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|105 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Radiator Support
|VIN Number
|Pl1Bt2Lcr5G000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats