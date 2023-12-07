WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Range Rover
  3. Range Rover
  4. Sport 4.2 S/C

2008 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 4.2 S/C My08 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 4.2 S/C My08 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Sequential
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2008 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 4.2 S/C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Range Rover Range Rover News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 227 mm
Wheelbase 2745 mm
Height 1817 mm
Length 4788 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2572 kg
Gcm 6570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3125 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 553 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 374 g/km
Green House 2
Green House Overall 1.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 287 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallsaa335A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United Kingdom