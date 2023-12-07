Specifications for the 2008 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 S/C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 S/C My07 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2880 mm
|Height
|1863 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2009 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2619 kg
|Gcm
|6550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|433 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|105 L
|CO2 Emissions
|376 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|291 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallmamc36A000000
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500