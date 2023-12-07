WhichCar
2008 Renault Clio Campus 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2008 Renault Clio Campus 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2008 Renault Clio Campus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1406 mm
Tracking Rear 1386 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2472 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 3811 mm
Width 1639 mm
Kerb Weight 1004 kg

Towing
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 127 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Bb140F10612345
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France