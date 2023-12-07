Specifications for the 2008 Renault Grand Scenic Ii Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Renault Grand Scenic Ii Dynamique J84 My07 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1506 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2685 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4498 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
|VIN Number
|Vf1Jm050630600011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Power Sunroof - $2,000