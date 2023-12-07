WhichCar
2008 Renault Megane R.s. F1 Team R26 X84 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Renault Megane R.s. F1 Team R26. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1514 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2617 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4228 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1355 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 168 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Cm2H8670600001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

