Specifications for the 2008 Renault Megane R.s. F1 Team R26. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Renault Megane R.s. F1 Team R26 X84 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1514 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1521 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2617 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4228 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1355 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|168 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
|VIN Number
|Vf1Cm2H8670600001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,000
